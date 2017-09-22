Canadian team heads to Paris in effort to keep World Anti-Doping Agency in Montreal

MONTREAL — Officials from Ottawa and Quebec are getting ready to plead their case for keeping the World Anti-Doping Agency headquarters in Montreal.

Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau are part of a delegation heading to Paris in the coming days to meet with European officials.

WADA is committed to remaining in Montreal until at least 2021 but St-Pierre says some people have suggested there should be an open bidding process to determine the next location.

She told reporters today in Quebec City that some cities in Europe have expressed an interest in hosting the agency.

St-Pierre says the delegation will argue Montreal's personnel is well-trained and Canada has a strong international reputation.

She says the offices have been in Montreal since 2001 and employ about 85 people.

The Canadian Press