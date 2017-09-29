CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

'We're going to watch you': Here's what families say needs to happen as MMIWG inquiry wraps B.C. hearings
September 28, 2017
B.C. municipalities call for campaign finance reform in local politics
September 28, 2017
Musqueam Indian Band breaks ground on residential development
September 28, 2017
Police warn of high-risk sex offender in Vancouver
September 28, 2017
Woman with broken femur ordered to leave Chilliwack hospital
September 28, 2017
Vancouver-based film takes centre stage at VIFF
September 28, 2017
Fraser sockeye returns stay low while feds say they're amping up protections
September 28, 2017
Man charged with murder of Japanese student has separate sexual assault charge stayed
September 28, 2017

Canadian Press

Six stories in the news for today, Sept. 29

September 29, 2017

Canadian Space Agency and its partners developing plans for lunar space station

September 29, 2017

Verdict expected today in RCMP Labour Code trial in 2014 Moncton shooting spree

September 29, 2017

14-member jury for Lac-Megantic train derailment trial to be selected today

September 29, 2017

B.C. woman files lawsuit against Canadian government over terrorist label

September 28, 2017

Summer salmonella outbreak leaves 13 people ill in four provinces

September 28, 2017

CHEK Sports

Toronto Raptor revisits father's Vikes glory days
September 28, 2017
Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
September 25, 2017
Top Stories

Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017

