Canada imposes sanctions of members of the Maduro regime in Venezuela

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has imposed sanctions against key figures in the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Freeland says the targeted sanctions are aimed at 40 officials and individuals — including Maduro himself — who are helping to undermine the security, stability and integrity of democratic institutions in Venezuela.

The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals may have in Canada and bans Canadians from engaging them in business dealings.

Canada has accused Maduro of moving his country toward dictatorship and has repeatedly spoken out against him.

Maduro, who assumed office in 2013, was a close associate of former president Hugo Chavez.

For most of his presidency, Maduro has ruled by decree and has sidelined the elected national assembly.

During his tenure, the Venezuelan economy has teetered near collapse.

Freeland said Canada supports democracy in Venezuela.

"Canada will not stand by silently as the government of Venezuela robs its people of their fundamental democratic rights," she said in a statement.

"Today's announcement of sanctions against the Maduro regime underscores our commitment to defending democracy and human rights around the world."

The Canadian Press