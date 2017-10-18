Brink’s Canada, Unifor, sign tentative agreement

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
11°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'We are stacked right up to the ceiling': Smithers, B.C., public library squeezed for space
'We are stacked right up to the ceiling': Smithers, B.C., public library squeezed for space

‘We are stacked right up to the ceiling’: Smithers, B.C., public library squeezed for space

October 18, 2017
Women still struggle for seat at boardroom table, report finds
Women still struggle for seat at boardroom table, report finds

Women still struggle for seat at boardroom table, report finds

October 18, 2017
Group searching for relatives of Victoria airman killed in WW II after uncovering his fate
Group searching for relatives of Victoria airman killed in WW II after uncovering his fate

Group searching for relatives of Victoria airman killed in WW II after uncovering his fate

October 18, 2017
'It is blinding toxic': Expert sounds alarm on ammonia at public rinks
'It is blinding toxic': Expert sounds alarm on ammonia at public rinks

‘It is blinding toxic’: Expert sounds alarm on ammonia at public rinks

October 18, 2017
Vancouver musician calls for 'national toast' to remember Gord Downie
Vancouver musician calls for 'national toast' to remember Gord Downie

Vancouver musician calls for ‘national toast’ to remember Gord Downie

October 18, 2017
Where do men fit in #MeToo conversations about sexual violence?
Where do men fit in #MeToo conversations about sexual violence?

Where do men fit in #MeToo conversations about sexual violence?

October 18, 2017
Battle brewing over potential sale of public beach
Battle brewing over potential sale of public beach

Battle brewing over potential sale of public beach

October 18, 2017
B.C. urges drivers to Be More Truck aware in new safety campaign
B.C. urges drivers to Be More Truck aware in new safety campaign

B.C. urges drivers to Be More Truck aware in new safety campaign

October 18, 2017

Canadian Press

Brink’s Canada, Unifor, sign tentative agreement

October 18, 2017

High-end Edmonton condominium costs $3.1 million but comes with free Bentley

October 18, 2017

Just for Laughs president Gilbert Rozon steps down amid allegations

October 18, 2017

Manitoba chiefs say federal lawsuit could delay repairs to Churchill rail line

October 18, 2017

Quebec changes hearings into racism, new forum will tackle ‘discrimination’

October 18, 2017

Opposition hammers proposed changes to Access to Information law

October 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year
Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

October 18, 2017
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs

Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs

October 18, 2017
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series

Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series

October 17, 2017
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge

Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada’s roster for U17 World Challenge

October 17, 2017
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player

Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player

October 17, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

October 16, 2017
Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon 2017 Live Stream Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts
New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

October 18, 2017
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

October 17, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

Death Cap Danger: World’s deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media