Bombardier will win dispute with Boeing, eventually: Quebec finance minister

OTTAWA — Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao says it's not a question of whether Bombardier will come out on top in its bitter trade dispute with U.S. rival Boeing Co., it's a question of when.

Politicians, defence officials and Canada's aerospace industry are waiting for the U.S. Commerce Department to say later today whether it believes Bombardier broke trade rules.

The preliminary ruling comes after Boeing accused Bombardier of using subsidies from the Canadian and Quebec governments to sell its CSeries passenger jets to American airline Delta at an unfairly low price.

The ruling is expected to be against Bombardier and could come with penalties, but they will be temporary until Boeing can prove that Bombardier's deal with Delta hurt its business.

Leitao tells The Canadian Press he believes that's where Boeing will lose, because it builds different planes than Bombardier and did not compete against the Montreal-based company for the Delta contract.

But he says reaching such a successful conclusion could take a long time, which poses a risk to Bombardier and is why the Quebec government will continue to support the company.

The Canadian Press