CBC Regional News

1 month into school year, union says still too few teachers in B.C. classrooms
October 03, 2017

MMIWG national inquiry team looking to hire strategic communications contractor

October 03, 2017
'A situation of absolute neglect': 20 dogs seized from B.C. breeder
October 03, 2017
Vancouver passes rezoning for False Creek Flats plan
October 03, 2017
Surrey pastor and wife charged with series of sex assaults
October 03, 2017
Double homicide: Police seek video to help solve Vancouver killing
October 03, 2017
Kestrel chicks saved from B.C. wildfire released back into the wild
October 03, 2017
Mom and son marathon duo score major win for inclusion
October 03, 2017

Canadian Press

Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 4

October 04, 2017

Bill Clinton continues Canadian visit in Montreal today

October 04, 2017

Man admits sneaking snakes over Canada-U.S. border in socks

October 03, 2017

Passengers, crew unhurt after plane hits deer in northern Alberta

October 03, 2017

Calgary man acquitted in controversial case now facing new charges

October 03, 2017

Ontario Children’s Aid Societies apologize for harm done to Indigenous Peoples

October 03, 2017

CHEK Sports

Vikes' Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball
October 03, 2017
Game On! - October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
October 01, 2017
Westhaver plays hero, Grizzlies defeat Rivermen in overtime
October 01, 2017
Royals look to remain unbeaten against slumping Blazers
September 30, 2017
Top Stories

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017

