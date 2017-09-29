VANCOUVER — The B.C. provincial government says it's contributing $50,000 to Metro Vancouver's effort to woo Amazon to build its second headquarters in the city.

Premier John Horgan says the province's fast-growing tech sector is already home to several American companies and offers "unlimited possibilities" for technology firms like Amazon.

The cash influx will help Metro Vancouver partners, including the cities of Surrey and Vancouver, prepare a submission to house the Amazon campus.

Earlier this month, the tech titan announced it is hunting for a site for a second North American headquarters, which would employ up to 50,000 people and comes with a planned US$5 billion investment.

Several Canadian cities have expressed interest already, including Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg, Montreal and Edmonton.

Amazon is accepting responses to its request for proposal until Oct. 19.

The Canadian Press