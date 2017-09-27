CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Sister of homicide victim Alberta Williams reunited with RCMP investigator ahead of MMIWG testimony
September 26, 2017
Suicide, substance abuse and grief in focus as MMIWG hearings open in B.C.
September 26, 2017
Lack of money, resources and knowledge hampering ability to teach new Indigenous curriculum, B.C. teachers say
September 26, 2017
Install water meters for all residents, urges Ecofiscal Commission
September 26, 2017
Langley parents and advocates to rally for LGBT education
September 26, 2017
NEB warns Trans Mountain pipeline builder to stop installing anti-spawning mats
September 26, 2017
Screening scrapped for fibbing filmmaker behind 'justice pricing' scheme
September 26, 2017
Newcomer Michael Lee joins crowded B.C. Liberal leadership race
September 26, 2017

Canadian Press

‘America First’ shock-and-awe hits Bombardier: What’s next in tariff fight

September 27, 2017

Five stories in the news for today, Sept. 27

September 27, 2017

Youth homelessness advocate completes cross-country walk pushing a shopping cart

September 27, 2017

Ontario to require disclosure of pharma payments to health professionals

September 27, 2017

Democrats would prefer Canadian labour chapter in new NAFTA: congressman

September 27, 2017

U.S. court tosses appeal from B.C. woman falsely labelled a terrorist

September 27, 2017

CHEK Sports

The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
September 25, 2017
Royals' Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week
September 25, 2017
Plays of the Week - September 25th, 2017
September 25, 2017
Top Stories

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017

