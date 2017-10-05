Almost 800 people who survived ISIL now in Canada as refugees: Hussen

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Sunny
12°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

23 years later, RCMP renew calls for information on homicide of newborn twins
23 years later, RCMP renew calls for information on homicide of newborn twins

23 years later, RCMP renew calls for information on homicide of newborn twins

October 05, 2017
'We just don't need that negative noise': Kimberly considers abandoning deer cull in favour of relocation
'We just don't need that negative noise': Kimberly considers abandoning deer cull in favour of relocation

‘We just don’t need that negative noise’: Kimberly considers abandoning deer cull in favour of relocation

October 05, 2017
'Handling me like a rag doll': Cranbrook hunter survives grizzly attack
'Handling me like a rag doll': Cranbrook hunter survives grizzly attack

‘Handling me like a rag doll’: Cranbrook hunter survives grizzly attack

October 05, 2017
Celebration of life planned for Ladner's gentle giant 'Big John'
Celebration of life planned for Ladner's gentle giant 'Big John'

Celebration of life planned for Ladner’s gentle giant ‘Big John’

October 05, 2017
New B.C. rules set minimum access to outdoors for free-range hens
New B.C. rules set minimum access to outdoors for free-range hens

New B.C. rules set minimum access to outdoors for free-range hens

October 05, 2017
'I never, ever want anyone else to go through this': MMIWG remembered with red dresses
'I never, ever want anyone else to go through this': MMIWG remembered with red dresses

‘I never, ever want anyone else to go through this’: MMIWG remembered with red dresses

October 05, 2017
Historic B.C. camels inspire new North Vancouver statue
Historic B.C. camels inspire new North Vancouver statue

Historic B.C. camels inspire new North Vancouver statue

October 05, 2017
TransCanada won't proceed with Energy East pipeline
TransCanada won't proceed with Energy East pipeline

TransCanada won’t proceed with Energy East pipeline

October 05, 2017

Canadian Press

Manitoba moves to allow floor-crossing; may end stall tactics by ousted MLA

October 05, 2017

Almost 800 people who survived ISIL now in Canada as refugees: Hussen

October 05, 2017

Canadian man, 38, fatally shot in Belize; police say suspect fled on foot

October 05, 2017

Football player settles suit with Quebec university over head injury

October 05, 2017

MADD urges Alberta pursue public model on cannabis to ensure safety first

October 05, 2017

‘One step forward, two steps back’: Sexism still an issue in sports media, prof says

October 05, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria Woman to run in marathon after 210lb transformation
Victoria Woman to run in marathon after 210lb transformation

Victoria Woman to run in marathon after 210lb transformation

October 04, 2017
Tyler Soy and Chaz Reddekopp are both coming back to the Victoria Royals
Tyler Soy and Chaz Reddekopp are both coming back to the Victoria Royals

Tyler Soy and Chaz Reddekopp are both coming back to the Victoria Royals

October 04, 2017
Vikes' Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball
Vikes' Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball

Vikes’ Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball

October 03, 2017
Game On! - October 1st, 2017
Game On! - October 1st, 2017

Game On! – October 1st, 2017

October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place

Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place

October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated

Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated

October 01, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos

Heritage building set to house Victoria’s most expensive condos

September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
Victoria city manager out in shakeup

Victoria city manager out in shakeup

September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media