Alberta to offer Arabic bilingual program across province next fall

EDMONTON — The Alberta government will be offering an Arabic language curriculum across the province next year.

Alberta Education is working to develop the bilingual program with Edmonton Public Schools, one of a few districts in the province that provides the option.

The Edmonton public board says Arabic is it's fastest growing language program.

The province contracted the board last year to help develop a modified version.

The program, for students in kindergarten through Grade 12, will be available starting in September.

Education Minister David Eggen says the government recognizes the economic and academic benefits of proficiency in more than one language.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward in our commitment to develop the provincial Arabic language arts K-12 curriculum by September 2018. We know this new curriculum will make life better for so many students in Alberta," he said in a release.

The president of the Canadian Arab Friendship Association, Yazan Haymour, says his organization appreciates Alberta's effort to promote Arabic education.

"This move forward will help to enrich the linguistic and cultural diversity of students and allow for better achievement on the social, academic and cultural level."

The Canadian Press