Accused admits he shot gun, but says he didn’t mean to wound Manitoba Mountie

BRANDON, Man. — A man accused of attempted murder in the shooting of a Manitoba RCMP officer admits he fired the gun but says he never intended to wound the Mountie.

Clayton Ewert pleaded guilty in Brandon Court of Queen's Bench on Monday to assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and criminal negligence.

His defence argues he is not guilty of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Defence lawyer Bruce Bonney told court that his client's intent needs to be the main focus of the trial.

Cpl. Mark Hume was hit by a bullet in May 2015 after police responded to a domestic violence call in the town of Kemnay, Man., about 15 kilometres west of Brandon.

Officers had positioned themselves near a house and Hume was behind a tree when he was hit.

Police said Ewert had threatened police before he opened fire.

He's been in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre since his arrest.

The Canadian Press