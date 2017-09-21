A quick look at Calgary Flames, city financial proposals on new NHL arena

CALGARY — A quick look at what the City of Calgary and the Calgary Flames are offering to build a new NHL arena:

City of Calgary

— an equal three-way split of $185 million each from the city, Flames and a ticket surcharge paid by users for a total of $555 million.

— Flames ownership gets control of arena and all revenues for 35 years.

— Calgarians get an NHL team, property tax and use of the event centre during Stampede.

Flames ownership

— Contribute $275 million of their own money to a $500-million arena, which they equate to prepayment of rent for 35 years of tenancy.

— Says the city can raise $225 million via a community revitalization levy, which is tax collected from new development around a new arena.

The Canadian Press