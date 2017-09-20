5PM Newscast – September 20, 2017
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
B.C. Treaty Commission aims to have 14 treaties signed in 2 years
September 20, 2017
Canucks pre-season China series part of NHL’s international push
September 20, 2017
B.C. launches public process to re-establish Human Rights Commission
September 20, 2017
76 days later, devastating Elephant Hill fire no longer a threat
September 20, 2017
Canadian Press
Calgary woman gets two speeding tickets in 10 seconds on Edmonton street
September 20, 2017
Year-end deadline for new NAFTA looking impossible, trade experts say
September 20, 2017
CHEK Sports
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017