From fire to ice? Special weather statement warns of cold front in central B.C.
September 17, 2017
'A punch in the gut': Mother slams B.C. high school exercise connecting Indigenous women to 'squaw'
September 17, 2017
When the job you love hurts you: exploring burnout in the workplace
September 17, 2017
37 years later, Terry Fox continues to inspire in Port Coquitlam
September 17, 2017
Victoria firefighters try to rescue parrot stuck up a tree
September 17, 2017
Can your smartphone change the world? Yes, says student activist
September 17, 2017
B.C. filmmaker examines reconstruction efforts in Nepal
September 17, 2017
B.C.'s only support group for HIV-positive women closes after funding cuts
September 17, 2017

Canadian Press

Indigenous relations minister sorry after fish were seized from Metis camp

September 17, 2017

TIFF director Piers Handling looks forward to time off when post ends next year

September 17, 2017

Strip Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary Canadian citizenship, advocates demand

September 17, 2017

Father of boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in hospital

September 17, 2017

Family of Liberal MP Arnold Chan invites public to Sept. 23 funeral in Toronto

September 17, 2017

Liberals may use time allocation to push priorities through Parliament

September 17, 2017

CHEK Sports

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Jeff King talks with Sir Nick Faldo at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Colwood military man reunites with his German golfing idol
September 15, 2017
Full recap of day 1 of Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 15, 2017
Top Stories

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
September 06, 2017
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April
September 05, 2017
Another hot spell as record-breaking summer comes to an end
September 04, 2017
13 Victoria portables won't be ready for start of school
September 01, 2017
Victoria bride launches class-action against Air Transat for ruining wedding
August 31, 2017

