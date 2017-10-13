5pm Newscast – October 13, 2017
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
Vancouver police investigate woman’s homicide in West End
October 13, 2017
New regional park coming to B.C.’s Mayne Island
October 13, 2017
Nanaimo house fire that killed 3 ruled an accident
October 13, 2017
Premier defends removing bridge tolls despite increased traffic
October 13, 2017
Is Surrey ready for professional soccer?
October 13, 2017
Canadian Press
Winnipeg police officer charged after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
October 13, 2017
Correction to story about death of a Kamloops university executive
October 13, 2017
General Motors reaches tentative agreement at its Ontario CAMI plant
October 13, 2017
Fire that killed three people in Nanaimo, B.C., ruled accidental
October 13, 2017
CHEK Sports
Victoria’s Brent Mcmahon aims to conquer Kona
October 13, 2017
Royals winning streak comes to an end, remain unbeaten in regulation
October 12, 2017
Hundreds of Island girls take part in Hockey Canada ‘Long Game’
October 12, 2017
The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL
October 11, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
October 10, 2017