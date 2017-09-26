10pm Newscast – September 25, 2017
CBC Regional News
Suicide, substance abuse and grief in focus as MMIWG hearings open in B.C.
September 26, 2017
Install water meters for all residents, urges Ecofiscal Commission
September 26, 2017
Langley parents and advocates to rally for LGBT education
September 26, 2017
Screening scrapped for fibbing filmmaker behind ‘justice pricing’ scheme
September 26, 2017
Newcomer Michael Lee joins crowded B.C. Liberal leadership race
September 26, 2017
Homeless count finds housing affordability crisis driving numbers up
September 26, 2017
Canadian Press
U.S. swears in new ambassador to Canada, amid rising trade tensions
September 26, 2017
Pilot narrowly avoids crash with glider on Vancouver-to-Chicago flight
September 26, 2017
Man trapped in Yellowknife garbage truck rescued, not seriously injured
September 26, 2017
Liberals reject anti-abortion Tory MP as head of status of women committee
September 26, 2017
CHEK Sports
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
September 25, 2017
Vikes’ men’s basketball team ready to impress local fans
September 25, 2017
Royals’ Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week
September 25, 2017
Plays of the Week – September 25th, 2017
September 25, 2017