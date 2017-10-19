10pm Newscast – October 19, 2017
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
Defence seeks four year sentence in swarming death of Burnaby teen
October 19, 2017
UBC health students get training to help Indigenous patients
October 19, 2017
TransLink to start consulting public on distance-based fare options
October 19, 2017
North Shore anglers warned about river hazards after heavy rainfall
October 19, 2017
Canadian Press
Celebrated Yukon First Nations leader Mike Smith has died
October 19, 2017
CHEK Sports
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs
October 18, 2017
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player
October 17, 2017