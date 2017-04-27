TORONTO — A woman who spent hours suspended high above a construction site after scaling a crane in downtown Toronto will appear in court today to face six mischief charges.

Marisa Lazo, 23, was rescued Wednesday by being strapped to a rappelling firefighter and lowered to the ground.

The woman's climb remained a mystery to the public, with firefighters saying there was no indication why she scaled the crane in the middle of the night.

But they believe that she climbed up the crane, crawled out on to the end of it, and slid down a cable to the large pulley device where she got stranded.

Lazo is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court at 10 a.m.

The Canadian Press