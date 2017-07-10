A woman in her early 50s drowned in the Cowichan River Saturday, the BC Coroner’s Service said.

According to the BC Coroner’s Service, the woman was tubing with other people on the river, near Marie Canyon, when she was separated from her tube and ended up the fast-flowing river.

Some other people pulled her from the river and she was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital. The woman died in the hospital early the next morning.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time. An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.