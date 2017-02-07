Winter storm warning for Greater Victoria & East Vancouver Island

WATCH: New winter storm warning issued for Greater Victoria and Eastern Vancouver Island and as Tess van Straaten tells us, it could make a bad situation even worse for hydro crews

Another winter weather warning has been issued for Greater Victoria and Eastern Vancouver Island as another storm system makes its way towards the South Coast.

It could make a bad situation even worse for road crews and hydro crews.

“We’ve had crews on basically 24-hour service over the last three days,” says BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk.

The heavy, wet snow is piling up on trees and weighing them down.

It’s causing not just branches to break and come down on power lines but entire trees — and lots of them — knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

“We’ve had 165,000 customers impacted by the storm in the South Coast area,” says Olynyk. “It’s been a real struggle and unfortunately, we’ll get customers on and branches come down again and they go off again. “It’s been a real tedious situation.”

Crews are struggling to keep up but dealing with all the outages in these difficult conditions has posed some serious dangers.

“Unfortunately, we had a tree come down on a crew truck last night so we had to pull the crews out of there,” Olynyk explains. “We’re not going to put our crews in harms way at night when they can’t see what’s going on in the area they’re working.”

The bad news is that it could get worse, before it gets better.

“This next system we’re interested in we’re looking at very attentively,” says Environment & Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan.

A strong warm front will move in Wednesday, bringing with it lots of moisture and some areas could several more centimeters of snow.

But with the temperature hovering around freezing, forecasters say rain or freezing rain will be more likely at lower elevations.

“We’re anticipating it being more of a rain event, probably a snow to rain event for some locations Up Island, colder locations, but for the very south part of the Island just a rain event,” says Castellan.

But if it turns out to be freezing rain, it will make roads extremely treacherous and ice on the lines could be the worst case scenario for hydro crews.

