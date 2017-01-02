Wind warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria

If the strong winds didn’t wake you up in the middle of the night, then the aftermath of broken branches in your yard or on the roads probably gave you some indication of the windy weather we’re experiencing.

It’s so bad at the southern tip of Vancouver Island that a wind warning remains in effect from Environment Canada.

They say arctic air is spreading onto the coast from the interior of B.C. and that is creating strong winds across Georgia Strait and throughout Greater Victoria.

Winds are expected to reach 70 km/h before easing this afternoon, but they will intensify again overnight.

These high winds are likely to cause tree branches to break and loose objects to be tossed around. People should avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees and branches and campers should move to sturdy shelters.

Some damage has already been reported in areas throughout the region.

Power Outages

Thousands of customers on Southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands were without power this weekend.

BC Hydro says it has restored 69,000 of 72,000 customers impacted since Saturday.

About 3,000 outages remain, including many small pockets throughout Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Duncan, Port Alberni and the Gulf Island.

Cold Weather Protocol

The Victoria Extreme Weather Protocol has also been activated today. There will be 415 emergency shelter spaces available tonight at the following locations: