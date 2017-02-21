Will the BC budget put more money in your pocket?

WATCH: A looming tax cut in the BC budget was hyped for the last week but did the Liberals deliver? Will you have more money in your pocket? Tess van Straaten takes a look.

British Columbians were promised more money in their pockets.

“We want to give money back to British Columbians,” finance minister Mike de Jong said in the days leading up to the budget. “We’re trying to ensure the benefits of our strong economy, our nation-leading economy, are shared by the widest possible group.”

But the only relief for most of us will be an MSP cut that doesn’t take affect until next year.

“It’s a good start,” one voter told CHEK News. “MSP should never have been imposed on the public. We’re one of the few jurisdictions where there are MSP premiums.”

“I think it’s good news, especially because we always brag that B.C. has the lowest taxes in Canada,” another man said.

If your employer pays your premiums, you likely won’t see any extra cash coming back to you — which has the opposition saying this budget has failed most families.

“Stagnant wages, homes no one can afford, a hike to virtually every fee, fare and rate the premier can get her hands on — that’s the economy people of B.C. know,” says NDP finance critic Carole James in reaction to the 2017 BC budget.

From a PST cut, to income tax reductions or a break on soaring ICBC rates and ferry fares, there was lots the government could have done with the $2.25 billion surplus.

Further building up expectations, the finance minister kept saying it would be big.

“I think you will see significant developments,” de Jong said Monday.

But political experts say this tax cut falls short.

“This is not the big bang, mass tax relief or financial benefit that I think they could have done,” says UVic political science professor Michael Prince. “As a political strategy, weeks before an election, this is kind of an odd choice of how to give people your money back.”

Voters will get to decide for themselves when we head to the polls in May.