Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?

WATCH: On the eve of the B.C. budget, we crunched the numbers on a PST cut or MSP premium relief. Tess van Straaten shows us what it would cost.

B.C. finance minister Mike de Jong did what he does every year before budget day — he had his shoes re-soled.

“There’s another 20 years in these shoes!” de Jong joked at Victoria’s Old Towne Shoe Repair.

But for the first time, the fiscally prudent finance minister has money to spend — thanks to a $2.25 billion surplus.

“We are going to make some additional investments in areas that we think warrant it and we’d like to leave a little more money in the pockets of British Columbians so that speaks to issues around taxation,” says de Jong.

CHEK ran the numbers and reducing the PST to six per cent would cost around $900 million.

A 30 per cent cut to MSP premiums would cost around $750 million.

But critics say premiums need to be scrapped altogether, which would cost around $2.5 billion — eating up all of the surplus and then some.

“Whether it’s tinkering with the MSP or tinkering with the PST, it’s not going to replace what this government has done to families over the last 16 years,” says NDP finance critic Carole James.

The finance minister still won’t say what form the tax cut will take, only that it will benefit the most people.

“We’re trying to ensure the benefits of our strong economy, our nation-leading economy are shared by the widest possible group,” de Jong says.

But he did reveal small business will see a benefit.

It’s welcome news for the owner of Old Towne Shoe Repair, who likes the idea of a PST cut.

“That’s an incentive for the economy,” says cobbler Mike Waterman. “People feel good about the future and they will start spending freely and comfortably and that makes for a healthy economy.”

But don’t expect the government to run a deficit to do it.

Tuesday’s budget will be the Liberals fifth consecutive balanced budget.