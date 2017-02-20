Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Surrey Creep Catchers being investigated by B.C.'s privacy watchdog, office confirms
February 20, 2017
5 things to expect in the 2017 B.C. Budget
February 20, 2017
Women with higher internet use report increased body dissatisfaction, study finds
February 20, 2017
BC Hydro plan to build substation beneath school too hasty, say critics
February 20, 2017
Victoria moves to evict illegal live-aboard boats
February 20, 2017
Forcing inclusion in classrooms isn't always best for students, TRU researcher says
February 20, 2017
Longtime Vancouver LGBT activists speak up for police presence at Pride parade
February 20, 2017
Local Christian leaders band together to stop controversial evangelist from speaking in Vancouver
February 20, 2017
Arson charge laid in 2014 wildfire in Lytton, B.C.
February 20, 2017
Former Canucks goalie Corey Hirsch opens up about struggle with OCD
February 20, 2017

Canadian Press

6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

February 20, 2017

B.C. man convicted of promoting hate against Jews loses court fight

February 20, 2017

‘Every bone in her face broken’: woman attacked at youth home needs more surgery

February 20, 2017

Deadline looms for Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

February 20, 2017

Plane carrying 5 people hits Australian shopping mall

February 20, 2017

CHEK Sports

Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career
February 19, 2017
Vikes women's basketball team prevails
February 19, 2017
Royals resting after 3 game road trip
February 19, 2017
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair
February 19, 2017
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996
February 18, 2017
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs
February 18, 2017
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout
February 18, 2017
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan
February 18, 2017
Duncan's Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa's footsteps
February 17, 2017
Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut
February 16, 2017

Top Stories

Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?
February 20, 2017
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25
February 19, 2017
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies
February 19, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
February 14, 2017

