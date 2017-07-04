PENTICTON, B.C. — At least two buildings have been destroyed by a wildfire tearing through the south Okanagan community of Kaleden, B.C.

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department says the charred home and outbuilding are near where the fire is believed to have started in a stand of trees.

Acting fire chief Denis Gaudry says thick smoke has prevented a more thorough assessment of the damage as crews try to contain the blaze in the area south of Penticton.

BC Wildfire Service reports there are approximately 30 active wildfires across the province, but this is the only one threatening homes or properties.

Thirty homes have been evacuated and FortisBC says it has cut power to 170 homes in the town of about 1,200 people.

Fire Information Officer Max Birkner says the blaze was five and a half hectares in size as of Tuesday evening and the service has sent 35 firefighters, two helicopters and other aircraft to help contain the fire.

He says RCMP are also involved in the response.

Gaudry says its likely more homes will be evacuated and crews are worried about the extent of the damage the fire is causing. (Penticton Herald)

Joe Fries and Amanda Short, Penticton Herald, The Canadian Press