CBC Regional News

Police seek public's help after possible child abduction attempt in Shuswap
July 06, 2017
Campaign to ban bodychecking in bantam hockey divides parents
July 06, 2017
Travis Lulay, Lions down Alouettes with late surge
July 06, 2017
100 Mile House fire grows to 380 hectares, evacuation order issued
July 06, 2017
Proposed mortgage rules aim to reduce financial risk in Canada's hot housing markets
July 06, 2017
Canadian Olynyk to sign in Miami for reported $50M
July 06, 2017
Preventable fires caused due to 'complacency and ignorance,' officials say
July 06, 2017
Letting Big Brother track your driving could make you a better driver and save you money
July 06, 2017

Canadian Press

Trudeau, Merkel meet to plot G20 plan as summit gets underway in Hamburg

July 07, 2017

Chinese investors ‘lack patience’ for Canadian infrastructure regulations: envoy

July 07, 2017

Seven stories in the news for today, July 7

July 07, 2017

Deep fried Jell-O, chicken feet new additions to Calgary Stampede menu

July 07, 2017

Sentencing for drunk driver involved in B.C. Mountie death expected today

July 07, 2017

Montrealer charged in suspected compassion killing to find out if granted bail

July 07, 2017

CHEK Sports

North Saanich teen off to Pinehurst for golf World Championship
July 06, 2017
Cole Pickup says goodbye to home, Q Centre as he leaves for university
July 05, 2017
HarbourCats confident in second half surge
July 03, 2017
Plays of the Week - July 3rd
July 03, 2017
Game On! - July 2nd, 2017
July 02, 2017
Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships
July 02, 2017
Top Stories

CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017

