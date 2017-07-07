100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. — A wildfire in B.C.'s Cariboo region west of 100 Mile House rapidly grew in size late Thursday.

In its most recent update, the BC Wildfire Service said the blaze covered about 500 hectares, but added that smoke from the fire was making it difficult to determine a true picture of the exact size.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre said an evacuation order was expanded to 33 properties in the area and that RCMP officers were going door-to-door to contact people being evacuated.

An evacuee reception centre has been set up at a local curling rink.

The wildfire service says the blaze was not yet contained and that it started near a forest service road and the cause is under investigation.

Sixty firefighters, plus local fire departments, are battling the blaze with support of helicopters and other heavy equipment and were to remain on the fire lines through the night.

The service said water bombers were reloading from Watson Lake and anyone using the lake was asked to give the aircraft enough space to operate safely.

The Canadian Press