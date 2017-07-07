VANCOUVER —

FAMILY SAYS SON HAS TAKEN RESPONSIBILITY FOR MOUNTIE'S DEATH

The father of a man who killed a Vancouver Island RCMP officer in a drunk-driving crash says his son "is not a monster" and that he'll carry the tragedy for the rest of his life.

Ken Fenton told a sentencing hearing for Kenneth Fenton that his son has a three-year-old boy and has taken responsibility for his actions.

Fenton's mother, Marilyn, says her family's grief can't compare with the suffering of the family of Const. Sarah Beckett, who left behind two young sons.

Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving and will be sentenced on July 14.

---

---

MOUNTIE CHARGED IN SCOOTER INJURY INCIDENT

An RCMP officer has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with a police pursuit last year.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Const. David Buchanan was charged yesterday and is to make his first court appearance in Duncan on Aug. 1.

It says the charge arises from an on-duty incident involving a police pursuit of a person operating a motorized scooter on Feb. 20, 2016.

It's alleged the individual suffered injuries at the end of the pursuit.

---

---

WILDFIRE GROWING IN CARIBOO REGION

A raging wildfire near 100 Mile House in the southern Cariboo region more than doubled in size overnight.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says that after quickly growing to five square kms after it broke out Thursday, the blaze is now estimated to be 12 square kms in size.

Fire crews says their efforts to fight the Gustafsen fire are being hampered by all the smoke it's generating.

Residents of 33 properties were ordered to evacuate last night and the Cariboo Regional District has issued evacuation alerts for roughly 1,800 properties in the 108 Mile and 105 Mile areas west of Highway 97.

---

---

B.C. POSTS LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

British Columbia continues to have the lowest unemployment rate among the provinces after seeing big gains in Friday's jobs report for June.

Statistics Canada says employment in B.C. rose by 20,000 last month.

That helped cut the unemployment rate to 5.1 per cent from 5.6 per cent in May.

The federal agency says employment in the province has been on a strong upward trend since the spring of 2015 and the province has gained 104,000 jobs over the past year.

---

---

MOTORCYCLE THEFTS UP IN PRINCE GEORGE

Police in Prince George are warning motorcycle owners to be careful how they store their bikes following several motorcycle thefts in the city.

Police say 12 bikes have been stolen since June 1, with thieves taking everything from dirt bikes to mopeds.

Investigators believe the thefts are likely the work of a group of individuals who are looking to sell the bikes or strip them down for parts.

So far, five of the stolen bikes have been recovered.

---

---

OFFICER RESCUES WANDERING DUCKLINGS

Richmond RCMP say an officer came to the rescue after responding to a different kind of call about youngsters in distress.

Mounties say a High-Angle Rescue Team was considered when 14 ducklings wandered off from their mother and became trapped in a drainage pipe Thursday morning.

But they say Const. Dawn But acted quickly and was able to rescue the ducklings and safely reunite them with their mother.

The RCMP says But was also involved in what they describe as another "animal whisperer-type incident" last May when she helped locate three goats.

---

---

(The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press