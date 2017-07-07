What some people are saying about the Omar Khadr settlement and apology

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has settled a long-standing lawsuit by former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr. Here is what some people have to say about it:

"My past: I'm not excusing it, I'm not denying it. We all do things that we wish we could change. All I can do right now is focus on the present and do my best to become a productive member of society, a good person, a good human being. Look at my actions and judge me on that." — Omar Khadr

"The settlement that was announced today has to do with the wrongdoing of Canadian officials with respect to a Canadian citizen. It does not have to do with previous behaviour on the battlefield of Afghanistan. In the pursuit of justice and national security, governments must respect charter rights and human rights and the rule of law." — Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale

"I hope Canadians take away two things today: First, our rights are not subject to the whims of the government of the day. Second, there are serious costs when the government violates the rights of its citizens." — Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould

"Canadians are shocked by (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau's decision to give a $10.5-million secret payout to the terrorist who killed U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Speer in Afghanistan. Showing such contempt to a widow of war hero who lost his life saving the lives of others on the battlefield is not just wrong, it's disgusting." — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

"Omar Khadr was first abused by his family. Then by the American government. Then by the Canadian government. And now by bigots and racists." — Maher Arar, who was paid $10.5 million by the Canadian government after his torture in Syria

"The minister of justice has a perverse sense of justice. The minister of public safety has a perverse sense of public safety. #khadr." — Conservative commentator Stephen Taylor

"Canada properly provided compensation to Omar Khadr for being complicit in his abusive interrogation. The government has made it clear to all that it admits the wrongfulness of its actions. The U.S., by contrast, has not only failed to provide redress to Khadr, but also to the scores of men it unlawfully detained and tortured at Guantanamo Bay and elsewhere since 9/11." — Laura Pitter, Human Rights Watch

“Omar Khadr was abandoned in a hellish place called Guantanamo Bay, for 10 years, a place internationally condemned as a torture chamber.” — Khadr's lawyer, Dennis Edney

The Canadian Press