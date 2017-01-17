The Westbay Marine Village is closing its popular RV park.

The announcement was posted on the company’s website, thanking everyone for their business and announcing the last day of operation before closure will be Feb. 28, 2017.

Perched on a small peninsula right in Victoria’s harbour, the RV park offered spectacular water views and is the closest RV Park to downtown Victoria.

The site provided space for more than 60 motor homes or trailers, and hook ups for power and sewer, including washroom and shower facilities.

It also enjoyed many favourable reviews on Tripadvisor, with both location and facilities listed as some of the main reasons to stay there.

The land is jointly owned by both the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations in a limited liability partnership. They bought the property from the Federal Government in 2005.

Mark Lindholm, owner of Lindholm Properties is the current leaseholder. He told CHEK News the First Nations have decided to not renew his lease.

However the park is expected to reopen after further renovations and improvement by the two First Nations.

The oceanfront area is prime real estate overlooking a portion of the Inner Harbour directly across the water from the Canadian Naval Reserve recruiting centre.