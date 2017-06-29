Police dog Dash was able to help stop a stolen car suspect Tuesday evening in Langford.

At around 6:40 p.m., West Shore RCMP were called about an erratic driver at Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford. After checking the licence plate on the black Dodge Neon was stolen from Saanich less than three hours earlier.

A West Shore RCMP dog handler then saw the vehicle and police attempted to stop the car near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Road, but the vehicle did not stop. Police did not pursue the vehicle due to public safety.

The stolen vehicle then collided with two other moving vehicles on Latoria Road and the car was unable to go any further. The Police Dog Service Handler, assisted by a General Duty member, got his dog dash to subdue the suspect.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was taken to hospital for minor injuries from a dog bite and was released shortly. He was held in custody until he appeared in court the next morning. Police said he had a long criminal history.

“We are glad that nobody was injured during this ordeal,” Cst. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

“The police dog turned out to be a key asset in the apprehension of the suspect. Hopefully, this suspect will think twice next time about dashing.”