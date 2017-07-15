WATCH: The weekend forecast will remain dry and sunny. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

This recent weather pattern won't change much this weekend with temperatures remaining in the low twenties for most of the Island. The sunshine will also continue to shine but a few clouds will start to roll in by Sunday. The radar is indicating an upper front and cold troph which started to move through this afternoon. This will cause province-wide winds starting this evening and during the overnight hours.