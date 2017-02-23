CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

'Slow slip' earthquake season raises risk of 'The Big One'
February 23, 2017
What parents don't know about car seats puts their children at risk: BCAA
February 23, 2017
UBNC student society tables plan to pay down $100,000 debt
February 23, 2017
Trinity Western law school fight heading to Supreme Court of Canada
February 23, 2017
'They wouldn't serve us': Downtown Eastside residents fight 'zones of exclusion'
February 23, 2017
Visit the Langley intersection where little has changed in 130 years
February 23, 2017
Canadian Forces on guard for 'Big One' earthquake in B.C.
February 23, 2017
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits on northern Vancouver Island
February 22, 2017
Vancouver's black community wants cultural centre where viaducts now sit
February 22, 2017
Island Health temporarily suspends troubled IHealth system
February 22, 2017

Canadian Press

Some N.S. teachers say doing ‘a little bit extra’ unlikely in imposed contract

February 23, 2017

Numbers show Alberta economy improving, but no change to $10.8B deficit

February 23, 2017

Man claims GPS led him into Toronto transit tunnel where car got stuck: TTC

February 23, 2017

Judge criticizes N.S. woman who changed child’s name without consent of father

February 23, 2017

Man arraigned in Montreal on two counts of attempted murder in separate incidents

February 23, 2017

CHEK Sports

Benn brother's meet with kids in the Dallas community
February 22, 2017
VI Raiders promote Hocking to head coach
February 22, 2017
Muay Thai Middle-ager: Langford man returns to ring after cancer diagnosis
February 22, 2017
UVic Student keeps karate alive and well in Langford community
February 21, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week February 20th
February 20, 2017
RBC Training Ground. Searching for future Olympic Athletes
February 20, 2017
Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career
February 19, 2017
Vikes women's basketball team prevails
February 19, 2017
Royals resting after 3 game road trip
February 19, 2017
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair
February 19, 2017

Top Stories

Province continues freeze on welfare rates in B.C.
February 22, 2017
Giant leap forward in finding life on other planets
February 22, 2017
BC Government promises to cut MSP premiums in pre-election budget
February 21, 2017
Will the BC budget put more money in your pocket?
February 21, 2017
Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?
February 20, 2017
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25
February 19, 2017
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies
February 19, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
February 16, 2017

