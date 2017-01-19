Warrants issued for Nanaimo men who skipped court on fraud charges

Warrants have been issued for two Nanaimo men charged with fraudulently using and possessing fake credit cards.

Corey Leblanc, 24, and Kayman Winter, 22, have been charged with 19 counts following a crime spree that culminated with their arrest last month.

Police say the pair attempted to purchase more than $1,100 worth of merchandise from the Home Hardware in Brooks Landing Shopping Centre with a VISA card on Dec. 5. When the receipt indicated a Mastercard had been used, the two men grabbed the card and fled.

“Employees were able to record the license plate number of the vehicle they left in and a short time later the vehicle and the suspects were located,” said Cst. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

When their vehicle was searched police found numerous credit cards, stolen identification and laptops — all of which are used in the production of fraudulent credit cards, according to police, who also say they were later linked to several other fraud files in Nanaimo.

Winter and Leblanc skipped their court appearance on Jan. 10, leading police to issue warrants for their arrest. A 43-year-old female who was also arrested at the time has complied with her bail conditions and there are no warrants out for her arrest at this time.

Winter is described as a First Nations male standing 5’11, weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoo of faces on his right forearm and a cross on his upper left arm.

Leblanc is described as a white male standing 6’1, weighing 150 pounds with short blonde hair and blue yes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his upper firght arma nd eltter tattoooed on his right hand.

Both men are thought to be residing in the Lower Mainland. Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.