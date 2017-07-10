Warm sound: Scientists create commercial ‘molecular’ product for guitars

EDMONTON — For years, serious guitar players have clung to their tube amplifiers, saying the rich sound is worth the hassle of old-school electronics.

Now, scientists at the University of Alberta have used the latest nanotechnology in a guitar pedal that duplicates that beloved warmth without the inconvenience and expense.

Chemistry professor Rick McCreery says his so-called "Nanolog" pedal demonstrates that electronic circuits that operate at the molecular level can work in reasonably priced, durable consumer goods.

He says it's the first product of its kind and could lead to similar circuits replacing current systems in thousands of consumer electronic items.

The product is being introduced this week at the National Association of Music Manufacturers show in California, the largest such show in the world.

The Canadian Press