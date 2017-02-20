Former Economic Development Manager says Event Centre will bring more money into Nanaimo

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="Event centre nanaimo"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="113"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_29qspvvl/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Signs, signs everywhere signs and more signs popped up in Nanaimo this weekend. These ones supporting the proposed Nanaimo Events Centre.

The organizer says none are funded by the city.

“Citizens of Nanaimo who are passionate about this issue just like I am who have donated some money in order for us to fund the signs, posters,” says Tali Campbell, organizer of VoteYesNanaimoEventCentre.ca. “On a daily basis more donations are coming in.”

The Vote Yes campaign is ramping up with less than three weeks until the referendum. Along with larger signs expect to see posters and lawn signs going up this week plus there will be a beer and burger to raise money for the VoteYes side.

“The event centre is going to help revitalize the downtown area,” says Campbell. “(It will) create jobs, create tourism to our city and overall create growth.”

And among those voting yes will be a Nanaimo man who has worked in Economic Development for 35 years. He says Event Centres do inject money into their host cities. He’ll be parking some of his money in Victoria next month when he goes to see Elton John.

“I’ll spend two nights in a hotel,” says Former Economic Development Manager Don Allan. “I’ll spend over a $1000 and yeah two of my two tickets will end up costing me $400. I’m going to leave $600 minimum in the community and it’s going to be spent in hotels, restaurants. I’ll probably do a little shopping.”

Allan says Nanaimo’s debt ratio is extremely low compared to most cities and once the Events Centre is built hotels, restaurants and other businesses will expand.

“You’ll also see more activity in the other areas like the downtown,” says Allan. “You’ll see more activity with the Port Theatre. Hopefully you start getting these people working together on joint marketing plans and going after different types of events and conferences.”

The yes and no campaigns will only get more visible as referendum day approaches. Both sides seeking support from those in the city with $80 million riding on the decision.