‘Vote no on everything!’: How U.S. Democrats are undergoing a Tea Party moment

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
5°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Vancouver coffee scene takes on international flavours
Vancouver coffee scene takes on international flavours

Vancouver coffee scene takes on international flavours

February 21, 2017
More students, smaller classes have Victoria school district dusting off old portables
More students, smaller classes have Victoria school district dusting off old portables

More students, smaller classes have Victoria school district dusting off old portables

February 21, 2017
SFU waives admission application fees for students affected by U.S. travel ban
SFU waives admission application fees for students affected by U.S. travel ban

SFU waives admission application fees for students affected by U.S. travel ban

February 21, 2017
Demolition looms for 'modern ghost town' below Jordan River dam
Demolition looms for 'modern ghost town' below Jordan River dam

Demolition looms for ‘modern ghost town’ below Jordan River dam

February 21, 2017
Not in my park! How B.C. mayors are handling homeless campers
Not in my park! How B.C. mayors are handling homeless campers

Not in my park! How B.C. mayors are handling homeless campers

February 21, 2017
Vancouver drug users take to streets in national day of action
Vancouver drug users take to streets in national day of action

Vancouver drug users take to streets in national day of action

February 21, 2017
Corruption investigation into 11 Abbotsford police officers dropped
Corruption investigation into 11 Abbotsford police officers dropped

Corruption investigation into 11 Abbotsford police officers dropped

February 21, 2017
Federal pay system glitch drives prison guard's family to the food bank
Federal pay system glitch drives prison guard's family to the food bank

Federal pay system glitch drives prison guard’s family to the food bank

February 21, 2017

B.C. Coroners Service to investigate death of 3-year-old sent home from emergency room

February 21, 2017
Tian Yi Zhang sentenced to 14 years for deadly abduction
Tian Yi Zhang sentenced to 14 years for deadly abduction

Tian Yi Zhang sentenced to 14 years for deadly abduction

February 21, 2017

Canadian Press

Five stories in the news today, Feb. 22

February 22, 2017

Liberals come under pressure to create children’s commissioner as promised

February 22, 2017

Ontario securities regulator to hear opening submissions in Garth Drabinsky case

February 22, 2017

‘Vote no on everything!’: How U.S. Democrats are undergoing a Tea Party moment

February 22, 2017

South African court rules against ICC withdrawal

February 22, 2017

CHEK Sports

UVic Student keeps karate alive and well in Langford community
UVic Student keeps karate alive and well in Langford community

UVic Student keeps karate alive and well in Langford community

February 21, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week February 20th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week February 20th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week February 20th

February 20, 2017
RBC Training Ground. Searching for future Olympic Athletes
RBC Training Ground. Searching for future Olympic Athletes

RBC Training Ground. Searching for future Olympic Athletes

February 20, 2017
Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career
Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career

Ryan O’Byrne reflects on his NHL career

February 19, 2017
Vikes women's basketball team prevails
Vikes women's basketball team prevails

Vikes women’s basketball team prevails

February 19, 2017
Royals resting after 3 game road trip
Royals resting after 3 game road trip

Royals resting after 3 game road trip

February 19, 2017
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair

Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair

February 19, 2017
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

February 18, 2017
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

February 18, 2017
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

February 18, 2017

Top Stories

BC Government promises to cut MSP premiums in pre-election budget
BC Government promises to cut MSP premiums in pre-election budget

BC Government promises to cut MSP premiums in pre-election budget

February 21, 2017
Will the BC budget put more money in your pocket?
Will the BC budget put more money in your pocket?

Will the BC budget put more money in your pocket?

February 21, 2017
Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?
Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?

Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?

February 20, 2017
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25

Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25

February 19, 2017
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies

B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies

February 19, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby

February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

February 15, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media