Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="VIKES MEN PLAYOFFS"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="60"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_h7bxubp8/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The underdog UVIC Vikes led by two in the 4th quarter but couldn’t hang on, as the sharpshooting Lethbridge Pronghorns took game one of the best of 3 series 97-85. Game 2 goes Saturday night, 7:00pm in Lethbridge.