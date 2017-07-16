WATCH: 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young went missing in Nanaimo 15-years-ago this summer. The community continues to look for answers. Isabelle Raghem reports.

15 years have passed and Lisa Marie Young's loved ones continue to ask the same question: Where is Lisa?

The 21-year-old vanished after leaving a party on June 30th, 2002. Reports suggest she left with a man who was driving an older model red Jaguar. At 4:30 a.m. , she phoned a friend telling him she didn't feel safe. That was the last known contact anyone had with her.

RCMP continue to investigate. While foul play is suspected, Lisa's body has never been found and no charges have been laid.

"We need to know, somebody out there knows something, and [it's] someone that's got to be horrible inside," said Rose Williams during a vigil walk Sunday.

This year, family and friends are also grieving the loss of the woman who was known for leading the walk. A mother who never stopped looking for her daughter.

Lisa Marie's mother Jo-anne Young suffered from liver failure and passed away at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital in June, at the age of 54.

Lisa's uncle Joe Martin says the lack of answers weighed heavily on the mother.

"Something that really caused her a lot of grief was missing her daughter. That's why she got so sick and passed on."

"She would be so happy because she loved doing this walk for her daughter," Lisa's grandmother Cecelia Arnet said Sunday, "that's all we want is closure, that's all Jo-anne wanted. It's all she prayed for."

Those walking remain hopeful someone will come forward with answers, giving them the closure they've been waiting 15 years to get.

Anyone with information if being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also go online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.