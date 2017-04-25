Victoria’s Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Aaron Nola on the disabled list on Monday with a lower-back strain, and Victoria righty Nick Pivetta got the call from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs and make his big-league debut on Wednesday against the visiting Miami Marlins.
Pivetta, 24, a Lambrick Park graduate, has a 3-0 record and a 0.95 earned run average in three starts with the IronPigs this season.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder has struck out 24 and walked just two in 19 innings of work this season. He was 12-8 with a 3.27 ERA in 27 starts last season in triple-A Lehigh Valley and double-A Reading.