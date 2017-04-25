Victoria’s Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Victorias nick pivetta"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="58"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_lp1po3wz/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Aaron Nola on the disabled list on Monday with a lower-back strain, and Victoria righty Nick Pivetta got the call from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs and make his big-league debut on Wednesday against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Pivetta, 24, a Lambrick Park graduate, has a 3-0 record and a 0.95 earned run average in three starts with the IronPigs this season.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder has struck out 24 and walked just two in 19 innings of work this season. He was 12-8 with a 3.27 ERA in 27 starts last season in triple-A Lehigh Valley and double-A Reading.