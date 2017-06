Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria's Jessica Herb will be joining the Canada women's inline hockey team as they travel down for the AAU international tournament in Corona, California.

Herb started playing roller hockey just six years ago and now plays on four separate teams down at Eagle Ridge.

While Herb hopes to one day be a staple on the women's national team, she is super excited to be dawning the red and white, especially on the occasion of Canada's 150th birthday.