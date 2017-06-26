Victoria’s Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes

19-year-old former Juan De Fuca Minor Hockey player Brendan De Jong was selected in the 6th round, 166th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

