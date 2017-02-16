Victoria may not be among Canada’s largest cities but it is one of the most expensive if you’re looking to rent a place to live.

According to PadMapper, the median price for a 1-bedroom unit in Victoria in February is $1330.

That places the city third behind Vancouver ($1900) and Toronto ($1620) and ahead of Montreal ($1180) and Ottawa ($1080).

The median cost of 2-bedroom unit in Victoria in January was $1470, again behind Vancouver ($3130) and Toronto ($2060).

Despite a recent rental unit construction boom in the city, Victoria’s vacancy rate was estimated at just 0.5% in October.

The PadMapper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.