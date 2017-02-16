CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
8°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

B.C.'s 1st saltwater cable ferry celebrates one year of service
B.C.'s 1st saltwater cable ferry celebrates one year of service

B.C.’s 1st saltwater cable ferry celebrates one year of service

February 16, 2017
'He brought Canada closer together': Stuart McLean's brother remembers his legacy
'He brought Canada closer together': Stuart McLean's brother remembers his legacy

‘He brought Canada closer together’: Stuart McLean’s brother remembers his legacy

February 16, 2017
TransLink to give donated Compass Cards to the United Way
TransLink to give donated Compass Cards to the United Way

TransLink to give donated Compass Cards to the United Way

February 16, 2017
Undercover Richmond RCMP operation leads to two arrests
Undercover Richmond RCMP operation leads to two arrests

Undercover Richmond RCMP operation leads to two arrests

February 16, 2017
Haida Gwaii's unlicensed 'undertaker' gets official redress
Haida Gwaii's unlicensed 'undertaker' gets official redress

Haida Gwaii’s unlicensed ‘undertaker’ gets official redress

February 16, 2017
'Vital' glass sponge reefs off B.C. coast get federal protection
'Vital' glass sponge reefs off B.C. coast get federal protection

‘Vital’ glass sponge reefs off B.C. coast get federal protection

February 16, 2017
B.C. butterfly rangers wanted! Suzuki foundation recruiting in Victoria and Richmond
B.C. butterfly rangers wanted! Suzuki foundation recruiting in Victoria and Richmond

B.C. butterfly rangers wanted! Suzuki foundation recruiting in Victoria and Richmond

February 16, 2017
Mariner's guide to B.C. whales urges ship captains to slow down
Mariner's guide to B.C. whales urges ship captains to slow down

Mariner’s guide to B.C. whales urges ship captains to slow down

February 16, 2017
B.C. justice system 'heading towards a crisis,' in need of reform: report
B.C. justice system 'heading towards a crisis,' in need of reform: report

B.C. justice system ‘heading towards a crisis,’ in need of reform: report

February 16, 2017
Natural gas leaking from pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet
Natural gas leaking from pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Natural gas leaking from pipeline in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

February 16, 2017

Canadian Press

The Zuckerberg manifesto: How he plans to debug the world

February 16, 2017

President Trump to Chris Christie: Try the meatloaf

February 16, 2017

Southern California faces powerful storm

February 16, 2017

World’s oldest seabird hatches new chick at Midway Atoll

February 16, 2017

A selection of comments sent to Liberal MP Iqra Khalid over a racism motion

February 16, 2017

CHEK Sports

Outhouse finds success between the pipes
Outhouse finds success between the pipes

Outhouse finds success between the pipes

February 15, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

February 14, 2017
Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017

Top Stories

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby

February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
Snow clearing costs piling up this season

Snow clearing costs piling up this season

February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers

Throne speech promises to ‘pay back’ B.C. taxpayers

February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media