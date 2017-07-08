WATCH: Move over Canada 150, Victoria’s Pride Parade and Festival is set to draw big crowds this weekend. Ceilidh Millar has a preview.

Next to the the provincial flag at the B.C. Legislature Buildings is a rainbow pride flag flying high above the Capital City.

The rainbow flag has become a symbol of the LGBTQ community representing inclusiveness, acceptance and love.

This weekend, pride will be in full swing with the Victoria Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday.

The parade is expected to be one of the largest pride celebrations in the city's history since its inception in 1994.

Tens of thousands are expected to move and groove into the downtown core for the all-inclusive festivities.

It will be the second largest parade in Victoria with 127 colourful groups and floats.

Following the parade is the Victoria Pride Festival at MacDonald Park featuring two entertainment stages, food vendors, a beer garden and kid's camp.

All the fun begins this Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with the start of the parade at the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Government Street.

The parade will finish near MacDonald Park in James Bay where the Victoria Pride Festival starts at noon.