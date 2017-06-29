WATCH: There are now less than 48-hours before ten of thousands gather on B.C’s legislative lawn to celebrate Canada’s 150th. Isabelle Raghem reports.

There's something in the air in the Capital region: Canadian flags flying high at every corner.

For Saanich resident Bob Gauthier, the bigger the better.

He has a 12 ft by 24 ft wide flag hanging proudly on his property.

A flag even bigger than the one that flies on Capital Hill in Ottawa that stands a 7.5 ft by 15 ft.

"That doesn't cover the enthusiasm I feel for Canada, I wish I could have a bigger one," Gauthier said.

Gauhtier who turned 70-years-old Thursday, says Saturday's big celebration has a special place in his heart.

"I was involved in Canada's centennial in 1967 when I was in the military and it's hard to believe it's been 50 years since," Gauthier said.

"Canada 150 is another landmark I want to mark."

Crews set up gates and the main stage on the legislative lawn Thursday afternoon, in preparation for Friday and Saturday shows.

But despite the flags and scheduled shows, it's a pale comparison to how Canadians embraced the country's centennial.

"People went a bit crazy in Canada, people walked across the country and roller bladed across the country," Tom Hawthorn, author of The Year Canadians Lost Their Minds and Found Their Country, said. "We've been through the Olympics in 76, and 88 and 2010 in Vancouver, people are a lot more accustom at waving flags and having that kind of celebration."

But there's one thing that stands out this year, that didn't 50-years ago: The Canadian Flag.

"The flag was only two years old [in 1967], so it was nowhere near as common as it is now," Hawthorn said.

Bob Gauthier said flying his flag is just a small way he likes to show his Canadian pride.

