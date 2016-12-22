Victoria police seek two persons of interest

Victoria police are searching for two men they are calling ‘persons of interest’, after a Fernwood home was robbed.

Police say the crimes took place during the early morning hours of Nov. 25, when an unknown person entered the home through an unlocked front door and stole multiple items, including a wallet, car keys and car.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but further investigation found the victim’s credit card was used to pay for gas in Oak Bay the following day.

Another fraudulent credit card purchase was made at another location.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows the two men police are seeking. The first person is described as:

Caucasian male

Short with a heavy build

Approximately 55-years-old

Brown mustache

Last seen wearing a dark brown fur hat with ear-flaps, sunglasses and a green overcoat.

The second suspect is also described as a Caucasian male:

Long brown hair held in a ponytail

Medium-length beard

Last seen wearing a multi-coloured, thick, bomber-style coat with a greenish grey hat, with a pattern similar to camouflage.

Anyone with information that can identify these two men are asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.