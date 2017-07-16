Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing youth Jade Kozma.

Jade is described as an 18-year-old year-old Caucasian girl with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Jade dyed her hair blue/black within the last few months, and often wears it up in a ponytail. Jade stands five feet, five inches tall and is slender, weighing about 110 lbs.

Jade has a cursive tattoo bearing the words “like daughter” on her right forearm and a small cross on the webbing between her left thumb and index finger. Jade has been seen the in the Gorge Road area.

Police say Jade’s family and caregivers are quite concerned for her well-being and need to locate her safely.

If you see Jade Kozma, please call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, please call (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.