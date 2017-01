Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Robert Hamilton has not been seen since Dec. 27 and his disappearance is out of character.

The 30-year-old man was last seen in the 1200-block of Yates Street and investigators are concerned for his wellbeing.

Hamilton is described as:

Caucasian male

Standing 5’10

Weighing 164 pounds

He has brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.