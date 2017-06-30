One person is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Victoria police responded to an assault with a weapon in Centennial Square.
Police were called to the area, located near Pandora Avenue, around 5:17 p.m. Friday evening. The area was cordoned off.
VicPD said they are looking for a person of interest in the assault. The individual is described a Caucasian man, 25-years-old, tall. He was not wearing a shirt but was wearing a blue hat and shorts. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Douglas Street.
