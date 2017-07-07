Victoria police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a man wanted on warrants after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Micah McClure, 38, is described as Caucasian, with a medium build, weighing about 160 pounds. He is clean shaven, with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Police said McClure was last seen in a black 2007 Ford F150, with B.C. plate KD6081. He may be in the Colwood area. He is wanted on warrants for uttering threats and assaults.

Anyone who sees McClure is asked to call 911. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.