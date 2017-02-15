Victoria Police need the public’s help in locating Richard Blair Young.

The 72-year old has not been heard from since Tuesday, February 7th and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Richard is described as a 72 year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, ten inches tall with a stocky build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a buzz cut style haircut, wears glasses and has a moustache.

If you see or know where Richard Blair Young is, please call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.