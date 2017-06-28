Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although not confirmed, it appears the chase finally ended tonight for Victoria Police, investigating an armed robbery of a marijuana storefront in the 3100 of Harriett Street Tuesday night.

Police took down a man late this afternoon in the backyard of a home near Obed Avenue.

After pursuing a black vehicle last night, police turned their attention to a stolen grey BMW 335i, with BC license plate BA5 34P, which was a few blocks away from the take down.

The man's get-away attempt startled nearby residents.

"We just heard someone crashing over the corner of our fence," said neighbour Urania Levinson.

"Next thing we know the cops are in the back yard and he's down."

"The fences were rotten, so he didn't make it over cause the fences collapsed under his weight."

Police are urging marijuana storefronts to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from robberies.